US-based solar tracker manufacturer GameChange Solar announced on Wednesday that it has signed an agreement with ACME Greentech Ventures to supply its Genius Tracker 1P Single Row system for a 450 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar PV power plant in Duqm, Oman.

The plant will provide clean power to ACME’s upcoming green hydrogen and ammonia production facility in Duqm, which is being developed in phases over a 92-square-kilometre site, according to a GameChange Solar press statement.

Phase 1 of the project, currently under construction, is expected to produce 100,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually.

Future phases aim to generate 71,000 tonnes of green hydrogen and 400,000 tonnes of green ammonia per year, with full development targeting a total output of 0.9 million tonnes of green ammonia annually.

The tracker deal follows a similar agreement ACME signed last month with Chinese firm Arctech to supply trackers for a 175MWp solar PV project.

