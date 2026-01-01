Southern Province Cement Company said that the new production line at Jazan Cement Plant is 98 percent complete.

Trial operations have commenced at some production stages in line with the scheduled implementation plan, with the first trial batch of clinker produced on 29 December 2025, the cement producer said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Tuesday.

Full production capacity and commercial operation are slated for 2026, the statement said.

The $330 million contract for the new production line, which will replace the current production lines, was awarded to China’s Sinoma International Engineering Company in December 2022.

The clinker production line has a capacity of 5,000 tonnes per day, while the cement grinding capacity is 10,000 tonnes per day, along with infrastructure for an additional clinker production line with a capacity of 5,000 tonnes per day.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

