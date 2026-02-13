RIYADH — SAMI Land Company, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) under the Public Investment Fund (PIF), unveiled the HEET Program during the third edition of World Defense Show 2026.

Developed with full Saudi intellectual property, the HEET Program will be manufactured entirely in the Kingdom by Saudi talent, marking a significant step in strengthening operational readiness and advancing national defense industrial capabilities.

Production will take place at the SAMI Land Industrial Complex, the largest fully integrated land-systems manufacturing facility in the Middle East and North Africa.

The 82,000-square-meter facility, located within a one million-square-meter industrial zone, operates under Industry 4.0 standards, utilizing artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and advanced robotics to ensure efficiency and precision in line with international benchmarks.

The complex is expected to generate more than 1,000 high-quality jobs for Saudis and has an annual production capacity of up to 1,500 military vehicles.

SAMI Land Company CEO Eng. Mohammed Al-Hodaib described the launch as “a decisive step in building an integrated national defense and security industry rooted in Saudi expertise and full in-Kingdom design, development, and production.”

He added that the program supports the evolving needs of military and security forces while strengthening sovereign capacity, local supply chains, and the objectives of Vision 2030.

The HEET portfolio includes 4×4, 6×6, and 8×8 armored vehicles engineered for ground operations, supporting border protection, reconnaissance, rapid response, and field missions. The platforms offer high ballistic protection, enhanced mobility, modular design, advanced systems integration, and optimized lifecycle costs.

Designed for deployment across urban, desert, and off-road environments, the vehicles feature integrated command-and-control systems and optional manned or unmanned configurations to ensure operational flexibility.

The program also supports integration of the ROAYA Remote Turret 12.7mm system, equipped with precision day-and-night targeting capabilities while ensuring full crew protection. The platform can additionally accommodate a 105mm turret to provide direct fire support based on operational requirements.

