Iraq has awarded projects in the Northern Nineveh governorate with a total value of nearly $640 million, an official has said.

The Nineveh investment authority said the new investment licences cover various sectors, including housing and tourism.

The Authority's Vice President, Harith Bakho, told Iraq’s Shafaq News agency that the board of directors approved these projects last week.

He noted that among the licensed projects are four residential developments comprising more than 2,400 housing units with the aim of tackling a housing supply shortage.

Bakho added that the Authority also granted a license for the establishment of an integrated pharmaceutical manufacturing plant on a 100-dunum plot east of Mosul.

This plant will include four factories for the production of medicines and intravenous solutions, aiming to meet the market needs for pharmaceutical products, he said.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.