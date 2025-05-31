India-headquartered ACME Cleantech Solutions has signed a contract with China's Arctech for 175 MWp (Megawatt peak) of solar trackers for the solar component of its 300 MTPD (Metric Tonnes Per Day) Green Ammonia Project in Duqm, Oman.

The trackers will be delivered in phases starting from July 2025, Arctech said in a press statement, adding that it will deploy its 1P single axis solar tracking system Skyline II, engineered for harsh environments, for the project.

According to the statement, the green ammonia project is located near the southeastern coast of Oman, characterised by coastal desert conditions including sandy soils, high wind speeds (up to 55 m/s), C5-level corrosion exposure, extreme temperatures and high levels of solar radiation, with an annual average of around 5,764 KWh/m2. The area's high solar insolation has made it a prime location for utility-scale solar projects.

In June 2023, ACME announced that it secured a 40 billion Indian rupees loan from REC, one of the India’s largest green infrastructure financial institutions, for its green hydrogen and green ammonia project in Oman.

The company had said in a press statement that the first phase of the facility is expected to produce 100,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually and will be expanded to 1.2 million tonnes per annum with about 3.5 gigawatts (GW) of electrolyser capacity, which will be powered by 5.5 GWp solar PV plant.

