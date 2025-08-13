Hydrom, the entity leading Oman’s national green hydrogen strategy, announced on Wednesday new fiscal incentives aimed at strengthening the commercial viability of projects in its ongoing third green hydrogen auction.

Key measures include:

·90 percent reduction in land lease fees during the development stage, with possible further relief during the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) phase

·Significant cuts to base royalties in the early production years; and

·Corporate tax exemptions for up to 10 years.

Hydrom said the package is designed to support early-stage project economics, improve internal rates of return, and accelerate final investment decisions (FIDs).

Managing Director Abdulaziz Al Shidhani said the global hydrogen sector is entering a consolidation phase, with developers focusing on jurisdictions that offer regulatory certainty, competitive project economics, and credible offtake potential.

The third auction round offers up to 300 square kilometres in Duqm, with bidders able to propose projects covering at least 100 square kilometres. Nearly 100 registrations have been received from international players across the hydrogen value chain.

The Statement of Qualification submission deadline is 31 October 2025. To aid consortium formation, Hydrom will also update its matchmaking list, which connects qualified participants seeking project partners.

