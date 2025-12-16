MUSCAT - Phase 1 of Oman’s first green hydrogen project — a commercial-scale venture promoted by India’s ACME Group — is slated for commissioning before the end of 2026, marking a major milestone in the Sultanate of Oman’s transition to low-carbon fuel production.

Senior representatives from the Indian renewable-energy leader were in Muscat recently to highlight ACME Group’s selection of Oman as its global destination of choice for its first commercial-scale green hydrogen investment. They shared their perspectives during the Green Hydrogen Summit Oman (GHSO) 2025 event held in Muscat recently.

According to Arnava Sinha, Executive Vice President, ACME Group, the project’s entire first-phase output of 100,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of green ammonia produced at the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) is committed to the European market starting early 2027. He credited Norwegian fertiliser major Yara for its long-term offtake agreement, which helped secure the bankability of the project.

“We are grateful to Yara for recognising the project’s potential and agreeing to a binding 15-year contract for the full first-phase production of 100,000 tonnes of green ammonia. This enabled favourable financing and the project is now progressing well. The first RFNBO-compliant green ammonia from Oman should reach Europe in early 2027”, he said.

Sinha also highlighted the strategic importance of Oman as the launchpad for ACME’s green hydrogen ambitions. “We are an Indian company, but it is significant that we chose Oman for our first flagship green ammonia project. Although we also have projects in India, our move into green molecules began with a conscious decision to make Oman our starting point. As a renewable-energy developer, we looked for a location with exceptional renewable potential and Oman stood out. We also wanted a straightforward development path with collocated renewable power, electrolysers and the ammonia loop — something we found in Al Duqm. Just as important was the strong and supportive government framework, which placed Oman ahead of many other countries”, he noted.

Providing an update on project execution, Anil Kumar Taparia, Chief Operating Officer — Green Hydrogen/ Ammonia, said: “Our project in Oman is progressing well, having passed 50% completion. Most engineering work is done, licences for the synthesis loop and electrolyser orders are in place and equipment has begun arriving on site. The most challenging civil task — managing cliff works to bring pipelines from a 90-metre elevation down to the sea — has been completed. We are confident that by Q1 2027 we will produce our first green molecule from Oman”.

Taparia added that the company is in discussions with multiple end users as Oman builds towards a green hydrogen corridor, including with integrated energy group OQ and other government institutions coordinating renewable-energy transmission and hydrogen infrastructure.

“From our project perspective, green hydrogen is the primary product, which we convert to green ammonia mainly for logistical reasons. Globally, long-term demand is ultimately for hydrogen itself. Over the next decade, as liquefaction and transport technologies mature, we expect hydrogen demand to surge. We are excited about this trajectory and believe Oman can become a pioneer in large-scale green hydrogen projects. We are fully committed to supporting this national initiative”, he commented.

Sumit Sinha, Associate Vice President, ACME Group, who has been involved with the project since its inception in 2022, added: “We began with the feasibility study, then developed the basic design package with Linde, KBR and others, engaging with suppliers across the supply chain for electrolysers, process units, hydrogen storage, compressors and more. Because this is a new concept, there was initial skepticism, but after three to four years of development, things have taken shape. Support from governments has been crucial: the Indian government is financing the project and the Omani government has provided infrastructure and enabling regulations”.

