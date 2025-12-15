MUSCAT - Marking a significant step in deepening strategic cooperation between Oman and the Netherlands in the global green hydrogen economy, the Holland Hydrogen Hub (H3) — an alliance of private Dutch businesses — has announced the launch of the NoorBridge project, a collaborative initiative aimed at exploring cost-optimal green energy trade between the two countries.

Holland Hydrogen Hub, which brings together interests spanning the hydrogen value chain, is seeking to leverage the technological capabilities of its members to unlock commercial opportunities arising from Oman’s emerging green hydrogen industry. To this end, the alliance has been collaborating with Hydrom, the national orchestrator of Oman’s green hydrogen sector and OQ, Oman’s integrated global energy group.

Flowing from this broader objective, the NoorBridge project focuses primarily on the study of cost-effective and sustainable energy carriers capable of supporting the transportation of low-carbon molecules to European markets.

“Holland Hydrogen Hub, together with leading partners — Avans University of Applied Sciences, TNO and the Port of Rotterdam on the Dutch side; and ASYAD Group, OQ, Hydrom and Sultan Qaboos University from Oman — will jointly study the potential of diverse energy carriers, including liquid hydrogen (LH₂), ammonia, methanol, e-NG, liquid organic hydrogen carriers (LOHC), solid hydrogen (NaBH₄), and metal fuels”, the alliance said in a post on Sunday, December 14, 2025.

The goal, it explained, is to “identify and realise pathways that make large-scale green energy corridors efficient, sustainable and future-ready”.

“This collaboration was proudly announced during the Green Hydrogen Summit Oman and we’re excited to begin this journey towards accelerating the global energy transition”, the Dutch alliance added.

NoorBridge brings together a strong consortium of academic, industrial and institutional partners from both countries. On the Dutch side, the involvement of Avans University of Applied Sciences, TNO and the Port of Rotterdam ensures a combination of applied research, systems-modelling expertise and real-world port and logistics insights. From Oman, the participation of ASYAD Group, OQ, Hydrom and Sultan Qaboos University anchors the project in national hydrogen strategy, energy and logistics infrastructure and local scientific capability.

This cross-disciplinary collaboration is designed not only to generate analytical outcomes, but also to build long-term institutional linkages, align policy and infrastructure planning and accelerate readiness for commercial-scale green energy trade.

NoorBridge supports Oman’s aspiration to become a global supplier of green molecules while reinforcing the Netherlands’ role as a key hydrogen entry point into Europe. Earlier this year, the Sultanate of Oman, the Netherlands and Germany signed a Joint Development Agreement to establish the world’s first commercial-scale liquid hydrogen export corridor linking Oman’s Port of Duqm with European ports, including Amsterdam and Duisburg. The agreement was signed during the state visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to the Netherlands in April 2025. The project envisages the commercial-scale transport of renewable, RFNBO-compliant liquid hydrogen to Europe, alongside the development of supporting infrastructure such as liquefaction facilities, storage, import terminals, pipelines, rail links and inland waterways.

Separately, members of the alliance are also participating in a pilot initiative, in partnership with SOHAR Port and Freezone, to assess the feasibility of producing green hydrogen using alternative technologies. Implemented in collaboration with Hydrom and OQ, the project is designed to demonstrate how a suite of advanced technologies can produce, store and transport hydrogen more efficiently and sustainably. Green hydrogen produced in Suhar is proposed to be shipped to the Netherlands and wider Europe in the form of LOHC via the Port of Rotterdam.

