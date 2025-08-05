MUSCAT: Omani tech specialist United Engineering Services (UES) has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China’s Sungrow Hydrogen Sci & Tech Co for the establishment of a manufacturing facility in the Sultanate of Oman dedicated to producing key equipment for the country’s green hydrogen industry.

Muscat-based UES, a member of the well-diversified MB Holding Group, specialises in the provision of high-tech engineering services to the local and international oil & gas, marine, and defence industries.

In a post on Monday, August 4, 2025, UES CEO Dr Salim al Harthy stated: “This partnership is a strategic step in expanding our renewable energy footprint and positioning Oman as a regional hub for advanced hydrogen technologies."

The manufacturing facility will focus on producing and assembling electrolysers, gas separation and purification systems, and related infrastructure for both local use and regional export, he added.

Xiaowei Duan, Head of the AMEA Region and Key Account Director at Sungrow Hydrogen, commented: “We are proud to join forces with a respected Omani industrial leader. Together, we aim to bring cutting-edge hydrogen solutions to Oman.”

The pact marks UES’s first foray into Oman’s pivotal green hydrogen industry. Its Chinese partner, Sungrow Hydrogen, is a major manufacturer of key hardware for the global green hydrogen and clean energy sector. The company designs and manufactures alkaline (ALK) and PEM electrolysers, power systems, gas-liquid separators, intelligent hydrogen controls, and purification systems. It operates China’s first automated assembly line for ALK electrolysers at its Intelligent Manufacturing Centre, with an annual production capacity of 3 GW.

Earlier this year, Sungrow Hydrogen announced that it had secured a contract for the supply of water electrolysis hydrogen production equipment for Oman’s first green ammonia project, currently under implementation at Duqm.

Green Hydrogen and Chemicals Company SAOC (GHC), a wholly owned subsidiary of India-based renewable energy developer ACME Group, is developing the 100,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) green ammonia plant at the Duqm Special Economic Zone. This capacity is envisioned to expand to 900,000 tpa over multiple phases.

Sungrow Hydrogen stated that it had been awarded the “biggest share” of a contract to supply electrolyzer equipment for ACME’s 320 MW-capacity green ammonia project in Oman.

Under the contract, Sungrow Hydrogen will provide multiple sets of 1,000 Nm³/h (normal cubic metres per hour) alkaline-type hydrogen production equipment and flexible green hydrogen production solutions. Delivery is scheduled to be completed within 2025, the company added in a post.

