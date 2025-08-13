Al Ansari Financial Services, a leading non-banking financial institution and services provider in the GCC, has delivered a resilient and record breaking performance in the first half of 2025 (H1’25), reporting a 13% year-on-year (YoY) increase in operating income to AED638 million ($173.7 million).

The record results are attributable to the consolidation of BFC Group results from Q2 2025 and the strong performance across the majority of business lines, the company said.

This growth, achieved despite persistent geopolitical headwinds, reinforces the group’s resilience, market leadership and the success of its long-term strategy to drive sustainable growth by capitalising on the UAE’s and wider GCC’s robust economic momentum, it said.

H1’25 financial and operational highlights

* 11% YoY increase in EBITDA to AED287 million with an EBITDA margin of 45% due to increase in operating income.

* Net profit after tax increased by 3% YoY to AED212 million due to the increase in operating income arising from the consolidation of BFC Group results, offset by the increase in finance cost as a result of the shareholder’s loan availed for the BFC acquisition.

* Total transactions increased by 10% YoY to 28 million.

* Outward remittances value of transactions saw a 12% increase YoY.

* Bank notes value of transactions reported a 105% increase YoY.

* Wage Protection System (WPS) number of salary disbursals saw a growth of 25% YoY.

* Digital channels reported an increase of 30% YoY in the number of transactions, accounting for 23% of the overall outward remittances.

The group’s total number of physical branches reached 439 in H1’25, with Al Ansari Exchange reaching a total of 274 branches in UAE, as a result of 15 net new branches since H1’24 and 165 net branches acquired as part of BFC, across Bahrain, Kuwait and India.

The company said acquisition formalities of Al Ansari Exchange in Kuwait is expected to be completed by the end Q3’25 (subject to regulatory approvals).

It also said Al Ansari Digital Wallet is set to be launched in Q3’25.

Rashed A Al Ansari, Group CEO of Al Ansari Financial Services, said: “We continue our strong momentum in the first half of 2025, building upon our positive first-quarter results coupled with the consolidation of BFC results into the Group during the second quarter. Despite the ongoing geopolitical challenges and fierce competition, we achieved solid growth across our business segments through our focus and discipline on execution and customer experience. Our results are a testament to the strength of our business model, the trust of our customers, and our commitment to delivering accessible, technology-driven financial solutions.

"We continue to successfully grow our customer base and market share, underscoring the resilience of our brand," he said.

"Through the acquisition of BFC Group, we have delivered on our promise, of expanding our footprint beyond UAE, where we are already the undisputed market leader. Our strategic growth initiatives and recent acquisition are designed to future-proof the company, positioning us for success in an evolving financial landscape. In addition, we have begun integrating AI into our systems, and the early results have been promising and have exceeded initial expectations," he added.

"As we look ahead, we remain deeply aligned with the UAE’s and the GCC’s overall vision for a digitally empowered and inclusive economy. We will continue investing in technology, focusing on customer experience, and pursuing sustainable growth that delivers long-term value to our shareholders, customers, and the communities we serve.”

Mohammad Bitar, Deputy Group CEO of Al Ansari Financial Services, added: “H1 2025 was defined by robust operational execution across the group, as we focused on strengthening service delivery, driving efficiency and preparing for future growth initiatives. We achieved notable improvements in customer engagement as well as process optimisation across both our physical and digital avenues.

"A key milestone was the consolidation of the BFC acquisition into the results of the group, which marks a crucial step forward in our growth strategy. This acquisition is crucial for the Group as it expands our geographic reach and enhances our ability to serve a wider and larger customer base with greater scale and capability.

"We are also on the verge of launching our much-anticipated digital wallet—a market-changing innovation that promises to revolutionise the way our customers manage their finances. Designed with accessibility and ease-of-use in mind, the wallet will empower customers to store, send, and spend money more conveniently and securely than ever before.

"We remain focused on seamless integration, operational excellence, and value add opportunities that will reinforce our market leadership in the sector." -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

