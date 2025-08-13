Oman has established itself as a regional leader in green hydrogen, driven by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals and Hydrom’s successful launch of large-scale projects, competitive auctions, and the securing of international investments. Building on this momentum, the country is now turning its focus to white hydrogen, also known as natural hydrogen, geologic hydrogen, or gold hydrogen.

A recent agreement between Sohar Port and Freezone and the Swiss company Hynat marks a key step in evaluating and developing the full value chain of this resource. This reflects Oman’s ongoing commitment to diversifying its hydrogen portfolio in line with Oman Vision 2040 and the National Strategy for an Orderly Transition to Net Zero.

White hydrogen forms naturally through geological processes and is stored in subsurface reservoirs. It does not require carbon-intensive production, offering a low-emission alternative suitable for industrial use, mobility systems, and export.

If discovered in viable quantities with high purity, white hydrogen could strengthen Oman’s energy sustainability, support export growth, and position the country as a frontrunner in a rapidly evolving global sector.

Developing white hydrogen comes with several technical challenges. It is difficult to estimate how much hydrogen exists underground, where it is located, and how easily it can be recovered with the required purity. Even in high concentrations, hydrogen is often mixed with gases like nitrogen or methane, which must be removed using efficient and affordable methods. Hydrogen’s small molecular size makes it prone to leakage through fractures in rocks or poorly sealed wells.

To manage this, Oman needs better tools for subsurface imaging, reservoir modeling, and real-time monitoring. Long-term exposure to hydrogen can also weaken metals used in drilling and pipelines, requiring stronger materials and site-specific designs.

Large-scale production will depend on safe and cost-effective systems for extraction, compression, storage, and handling. Innovations in drilling techniques, sealing materials, and surface infrastructure will be critical to achieving technical reliability and cost control.

To unlock investment, detailed pre-feasibility and feasibility studies are essential to evaluate geological potential, infrastructure needs, project economics, and environmental impact. Artificial intelligence can support these efforts by predicting gas composition profiles, refining subsurface models, and designing more effective separation processes. Combined with techno-economic modeling, life cycle assessment, and geospatial analysis, these tools will enhance decision-making and reduce investment risks.

Academic institutions such as Sultan Qaboos University can play a central role in advancing white hydrogen development through interdisciplinary research and curriculum innovation. Research platforms like the Oil and Gas Research Centre and the Sustainable Energy Research Centre can foster collaboration across petroleum engineering, chemical engineering, earth sciences, and environmental science.

Priority research areas in white hydrogen include techno-economic feasibility studies, sustainability assessment, advanced gas separation techniques, subsurface hydrogen migration, AI-assisted gas composition prediction, and geospatial resource mapping.

These efforts can help shape regulatory frameworks, guide pilot project design, and support evidence-based investment planning. At the same time, modernizing academic programs through specialized elective courses in white hydrogen systems, energy geoscience, and techno-economic analysis can help prepare a skilled workforce to meet the demands of this emerging sector.

Oman is already leading the region’s energy transition. White hydrogen adds a strategic new dimension, opening pathways for low-emission innovation and industrial growth. Through accelerated feasibility studies, advanced R&D, and strong partnerships, Oman can turn this emerging resource into a key pillar of energy security and economic resilience.

