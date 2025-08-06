MUSCAT: OQ Gas Networks (OQGN), the majority state-owned natural gas pipeline operator, has announced significant progress in its mandate to roll out dedicated pipelines for green hydrogen and carbon dioxide (CO₂), in support of Oman’s energy transition strategy.

Publicly traded OQGN — part of Oman’s integrated energy group OQ — stated in its newly issued 2024 Sustainability Report that its initiatives are aligned with national strategies to develop new low-carbon industries focused on green hydrogen production and Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) technologies, both of which are key to Oman’s Net-Zero 2050 targets.

This commitment aligns with OQGN’s designation as a National Champion for Green Hydrogen and CO₂ Transportation, conferred by Hydrom, the state-run architect of Oman’s green hydrogen industry.

“We are actively exploring opportunities in hydrogen and carbon capture infrastructure, aligning with global energy trends shaping the future of our industry”, said Mansoor al Abdali, CEO of OQGN. “Looking ahead, we are poised to play a central role in Oman’s energy future. As we invest in network expansion, digitalisation and decarbonisation initiatives, we remain aligned with Oman Vision 2040 and its sustainability goals”, he added in the CEO’s Message.

In 2024, OQGN began working closely with key industry stakeholders to establish itself as “the partner of choice for hydrogen and CO₂ pipeline transportation”. As part of this ambition, the company initiated collaborations with CCUS developers to create commercial-scale projects that address CO₂ transportation needs.

“We also launched detailed feasibility studies focused on establishing the technical, commercial and regulatory aspects of the pipeline networks”, the company stated.

Furthermore, in collaboration with Hydrom, OQGN has been leveraging its extensive pipeline expertise in the development of Oman’s hydrogen and CO₂ transportation infrastructure.

Central to this initiative is a vision for an open-access pipeline connecting green hydrogen production blocks (powered by wind and solar) with derivative plants located along the coast for efficient processing and export.

“This hydrogen pipeline network is being developed in coordination with Hydrom’s planned projects in Al Duqm, Salalah and Al Jazir. As domestic demand for low-carbon hydrogen grows, the network will expand to serve industrial clusters in northern and eastern Oman”, OQGN noted.

“In an additional step, an open-access CO₂ pipeline network will also link emission sources to sinks. As natural gas demand declines, stranded natural gas pipelines may be repurposed and recommissioned as part of the green hydrogen transportation network”, the company added.

According to OQGN, a comprehensive long-term Decarbonisation Strategy is currently in place to accelerate the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across the company.

“The strategy drives us towards the goal of Net-Zero by 2050, with ambitious interim targets: a 42% reduction in GHG emissions by 2030 and 82% by 2040.

These milestones have been set with consideration for emerging technologies, evolving regulations, shifting stakeholder expectations and our investment strategy — while also balancing urgency with feasibility”, it stated.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

