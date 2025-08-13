Lufthansa, a German airline, is set to expand its capacity in Saudi Arabia by around 50 per cent with a new connection from Riyadh to Munich, starting on 27 October 2025. This route had previously been part of Lufthansa's schedule until 2017.

The modern Lufthansa Airbus A350-900 will operate the new service, accommodating up to 300 passengers every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday morning.

This route will connect Riyadh to Munich, a five-star airport terminal recognised by Skytrax, providing an ideal link to the global Lufthansa network.

The new flight to Germany departs from Riyadh every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 6:25 a.m., arriving in Munich at 10:25 a.m. local time.

The return flight to Riyadh leaves Munich every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday at 9:45 p.m. for a night flight to the capital of Saudi Arabia, where it is scheduled to land the next morning at 4:50 a.m. local time at King Khalid International Airport.

Sadiq Mohamed, General Manager of Sales for Saudi Arabia at Lufthansa Group Airlines, said: “Munich is one of the most popular destinations in Western Europe for many of our customers. The airport itself is a relaxing, convenient, and beautiful gateway, whether travellers are connecting onward or visiting the city and its stunning surrounding region, known for its castles and picturesque lakes near the Alps.”

Lufthansa currently offers daily flights from Dammam and Riyadh to Frankfurt.

ITA Airways offers five weekly flights from Riyadh and three weekly flights from Jeddah to Rome, while Eurowings operates seven times a week from Jeddah to Berlin, Cologne, and Stuttgart this winter.

These three Lufthansa Group airlines will provide a total of 25 flights a week to Saudi Arabia, with the airlines of the Lufthansa Group flying to the Middle East region more than 120 times a week.

Lufthansa has a long tradition in Saudi Arabia, having operated flights to the Kingdom for 65 years.

The demand for flights from Riyadh is steadily growing, and the increased air capacity will facilitate easy access to the heart of the Arabian Peninsula for events like the World Expo 2030 and the FIFA Men's World Cup in 2034, as part of the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative.

Munich Airport, one of Lufthansa's two major hubs, opens up around 130 global destinations for Saudi Arabian travellers, particularly to Europe, America, and Asia.

