Sudan is preparing to resume commercial flights to Khartoum International Airport in early January, marking the first regular passenger services since the airport closed after the outbreak of war in 2023.

The restart signals a cautious improvement in security and a gradual recovery in the country’s aviation sector.

Badr Airlines announced it will relaunch scheduled flights to Khartoum from January 5, 2026, routing services through Port Sudan.

Other Sudanese airlines, including Tarco Airlines, have not yet confirmed whether or when they will follow.

The reopening comes after Sudan’s aviation industry was largely shut down by fighting triggered by the Rapid Support Forces, which halted international travel and severely damaged the economy and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Oman’s low-cost carrier SalamAir will begin direct flights between Muscat and Port Sudan on January 27, 2026.

This addition makes Port Sudan a growing regional aviation hub, served by at least three international airlines, and reinforces its role as Sudan’s temporary commercial and administrative centre.

The expanded air links are expected to aid trade, humanitarian efforts, and travel with Oman and the wider Gulf, as Sudan continues to depend on external supply routes for essential goods and assistance.

