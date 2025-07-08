AMMAN — Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah on Sunday stressed the ministry's keenness to develop the national industry and enhance its competitiveness in the local and export markets.

Qudah made his remarks during a ceremony held by the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI), in honour of the first 100 companies joining the "Made in Jordan" programme, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister said that the government is coordinating with the industrial sector to solve any obstacles that may face national industries through follow-up and taking necessary measures.

He noted that there are promising opportunities to increase Jordanian exports from various sectors due to the "high quality" of these industries.

For his part, Chairman of the Jordan and Amman chambers of industry Fathi Jaghbir pointed out that the "Made in Jordan" programme has become a “prominent” national system that enjoys the support of various ministries, official institutions and the private sector.

Jaghbir stressed that the partnership with the public sector has proven its "effectiveness" in solving many issues and obstacles facing the industrial sector.

He noted that the industrial exports constituted 94 per cent of the total national exports and 62 per cent of the investments benefiting from the Investment Environment Law at the end of last year.

Head of the "Made in Jordan" Programme Mohammed Shair highlighted the importance of the incentives that ministries and institutions will provide to Jordanian industrial companies.

He stressed that the programme’s new strategy aims to offer "high-quality" national products at "reasonable" prices and targets building trust and enhancing credibility among consumers in the local and international markets.

Head of the programme said that the standards of quality have been determined with regard to placing the "Made in Jordan" logo on any local product based on the Jordanian and international quality marks owned by industrial companies.

Shair added that the programme, overseen by the ACI, aims to encourage national industrial companies to "actively" engage in placing the programme logo on their products and meeting the requirements.

He noted that the programme works in cooperation with the government entities to provide procedural incentives, which include facilitating and simplifying procedures and granting fast-track transactions of corporates that have obtained the logo, in coordination with the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply.

