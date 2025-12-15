AMMAN — The industrial production recorded a "modest" increase during the first ten months of the year, rising by 1.44 per cent to 88.89 index points, compared with 87.62 points over the same period in 2024, according to figures released on Sunday.

The Department of Statistics (DoS), in its monthly report on the General Industrial Production Quantity Index, said the overall growth was driven mainly by "higher" output in the manufacturing and electricity sectors.

Manufacturing production rose by 1.4 per cent and continued to dominate the index, carrying a relative importance of 88.7 per cent.

While electricity production increased by 3.31 per cent, with a weight of 5.9 per cent. In contrast, output from the extractive industries edged down by 0.42 per cent, representing 5.4 per cent of the index, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

On a monthly basis, the general Industrial Production Index (IPI) increased by 1.19 per cent in October compared with the same month last year, but fell by 1.41 per cent compared with September.

The DoS noted that the index is now calculated using 2018 as the base year (2018 = 100), replacing the previous base year of 2010.

The index for October reached 88.20 points, up from 87.17 points a year earlier, while lower than the 89.47 points recorded in September, according to the figures.

Year-on-year growth in October was supported by gains across all major sectors, with manufacturing output rising by 0.87 per cent, extractive industries by 3.36 per cent and electricity production by 4.0 per cent.

However, compared with September, manufacturing output declined by 1.51 per cent and electricity production fell by 6.83 per cent, while extractive industries posted a 6.7 per cent increase, Petra, reported.

