AMMAN — A new industrial project, valued at JD20 million and backed by a Kuwaiti investor, has been launched in Tafilah Industrial City, named SASAM, the facility will produce electrical transformers. The SASAM project will begin with site preparation and infrastructure development, employing 50 workers in its early stage.

Full production is expected within three to five years, with the potential to "double" both investment value and workforce as the project expands, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The next stage will involve installing equipment and production inputs in preparation for operational launch in the coming months. Minister of Investment Tariq Abu Ghazaleh said the project aligns with royal directives to expand investment opportunities across governorates, stimulate economic growth, create jobs and enhance citizens’ living standards.

Abu Ghazaleh stressed the "promising" investment environment of Tafilah, during a meeting with the project’s Kuwaiti investor, describing the initiative as a new phase in the scale and quality of industrial investments in the governorate. The minister noted that the project is part of a "broader" investment plan across Jordan, particularly in southern regions, aimed at boosting economic activity and supporting local community development.

He underscored the Ministry’s commitment to facilitating investor procedures, coordinating with relevant authorities and monitoring implementation to ensure sustainability. Chairperson of SASAM Company in Kuwait Haider Zankawi, praised the Jordanian government’s efforts to attract investment and simplify procedures, describing Tafilah as an attractive business environment. Director of Tafilah Industrial City Munir Zureiqat, reviewed the investment incentives recently approved for the city, including exemptions under the Development Zones Law and support from the Jordan Industrial Estates Company.

He noted that these measures enhance competitiveness and are expected to attract additional factories to the governorate.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

