SalamAir, Oman’s Low-Cost Carrier, has announced that ticket sales are now open for its new direct flights between Muscat and Damascus, Syria, further expanding its Middle East network and enhancing regional air connectivity.

The first flight on the Muscat–Damascus route is scheduled to operate on May 2 (subject to government approval), with conveniently timed services operating twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Steven Allen, Chief Commercial Officer of SalamAir, said: “Choosing Damascus to be our next route, and to be the first Omani airline to operate to Syria, reflects our strategic and commercially driven approach to network expansion. This service has been carefully designed to meet clear travel needs between Oman and Syria. By enhancing international air connectivity from our home in Muscat, the Damascus route supports the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, while remaining aligned with our planning framework to ensure sustainable growth, operational reliability, and value for our customers.”

