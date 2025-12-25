AMMAN — National exports rose by 7.6 per cent during the first ten months of 2025, while re-exports increased by 9.1 per cent, pushing total exports up by 7.7 per cent compared with the same period in 2024.

According to the Department of Statistics (DoS) monthly foreign trade report, issued on Wednesday, the rise in exports coincided with a 10.8 per cent increase in imports, leading to a 14.1 per cent widening of the trade deficit over the January–October 2025 period compared with the corresponding period of 2024.

The report showed that total exports covered 50 per cent of imports during the ten-month period, down from 51 per cent a year earlier.

In October alone, the export coverage ratio fell sharply to 38 per cent, compared with 49 per cent in October 2024.

In value terms, total exports reached JD8.588 billion in the first ten months of 2025, including JD7.807 billion in national exports and JD781 million in re-exports.

Imports, meanwhile, stood at JD17.347 billion over the same period.

As a result, the trade deficit amounted to JD8.759 billion, an increase of JD1.108 billion compared with the same period in 2024.

On a monthly basis, total exports in October reached JD899 million, comprising JD810 million in national exports and JD89 million in re-exports, while imports amounted to JD2.361 billion. This resulted in a monthly trade deficit of JD1.462 billion.

Compared with October last year, total exports rose by 10.7 per cent, with national exports up 8.4 per cent and re-exports surging by 36.9 per cent. Imports, however, jumped by 43 per cent, driving a 74.3 per cent increase in the monthly trade deficit.

