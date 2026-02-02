On the "UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever” week, the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department revealed figures highlighting the rapid growth of real estate investments by citizens of the sisterly State of Kuwait, reaffirming the depth and strength of the historical and economic ties between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Kuwait.

The data showed that total Kuwaiti investments in Sharjah’s real estate sector reached AED1.049 billion in 2025, reflecting growing confidence in the emirate’s investment environment, supported by legislative and economic stability and advanced infrastructure.

The total number of properties owned by Kuwaiti nationals reached 5,660, underscoring the continuity of Kuwait’s investment presence in Sharjah’s real estate market over many years. This presence is not limited to property ownership alone, but also extends to the pioneering role of Kuwaiti investors as some of the earliest real estate developers in the emirate. The number of real estate development projects by Kuwaiti developers reached 13 projects, confirming their active contribution to the growth of Sharjah’s real estate sector.

In 2025, trading activity recorded notable growth, with the number of properties traded by Kuwaiti investors in Sharjah rising to 868 properties, achieving a growth rate of 51.7% compared to 2024, during which 573 properties were traded.

In the same context, the number of Kuwaiti investors increased to 811 investors in 2025, marking a growth of 38.2% compared to 2024, when the number stood at 587 investors. This reflects the expansion of the Kuwaiti investor base and the entry of new segments into Sharjah’s real estate market.

These positive indicators come as an extension of the strong fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Kuwait, which are built on long-standing foundations of cooperation, integration, and mutual trust across various fields, most notably the economic and investment sectors.

In this regard, Abdulaziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, affirmed that these figures reflect Sharjah’s advanced position as a preferred real estate destination for Kuwaiti investors, stating, “The growing investments of Kuwaiti nationals in Sharjah’s real estate sector reflect the depth of the fraternal and historical relations between the two countries, and confirm the confidence of Kuwaiti investors in the safe and stimulating investment environment provided by the emirate, supported by flexible legislation, advanced real estate services, and a sustainable development vision.”

He added that the choice of Sharjah by Kuwaiti investors reflects the shared values and aligned visions of both countries, embodying a genuine economic partnership that continues to grow, particularly in the real estate sector, which is considered one of the key drivers of economic development.

Al-Shamsi concluded by emphasizing the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with investors from the State of Kuwait and providing best-in-class services that support the sustainability of this growth, in a manner that serves the interests of both brotherly nations and enhances the path of joint cooperation.