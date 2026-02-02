Egypt has officially launched a unified electronic investment licensing platform as part of broader government efforts to accelerate digital transformation and improve the business environment, as per an announcement issued by the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI).

The new platform serves as the country’s first comprehensive digital portal for investment-related licensing, bringing together 460 services, including licenses, approvals, and permits required to conduct economic activities.

These services are provided by 41 government entities and are accessible through a single online gateway, significantly reducing paperwork, time, and procedural complexity while enhancing transparency and governance.

Developed by GAFI in cooperation with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and in partnership with licensing authorities, the platform is designed to streamline procedures for both local and foreign investors.

It offers an end-to-end electronic experience that begins with investor registration, followed by selecting the relevant activity and license, uploading required documents, and paying fees electronically.

Investors can track applications in real-time and receive final licenses digitally without the need for repeated visits to multiple entities.

GAFI said the platform expedites the licensing process, with issuance taking a maximum of 20 working days once all required documents are submitted.

The authority noted that this step supports Egypt Vision 2030 objectives by improving the efficiency of government services, strengthening the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy, and creating a more attractive investment climate.

The authority encouraged investors and entrepreneurs to make use of the platform’s services, describing it as a practical tool for launching new projects and expanding existing investment activities across sectors.

GAFI also confirmed that technical support and responses to inquiries remain available through official communication channels and a dedicated hotline.

GAFI added that it remains committed to the continuous development of digital platforms and electronic services to align with global advancements and further facilitate business operations in Egypt.

