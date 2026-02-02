AMMAN — Chairman of the Zarqa Chamber of Commerce (ZCC) Hussein Shreim said the value of Zarqa’s commercial exports, including re-exports, reached around JD33.9 million in January.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, Shreim said the figures are based on certificates of origin issued by the chamber and its office in the free zone, totalling 255 certificates, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He said vehicles and auto parts topped the city’s exports for the month, alongside construction materials, sanitary ware, pharmaceuticals, foodstuffs, clothing, jewellery, electrical and electronic appliances, as well as household and office furniture and stationery.

Shreim noted exports declined compared with December 2025, when they totalled around JD83 million. The figures also fell versus January last year, when exports stood at around JD40 million.

