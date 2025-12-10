AMMAN — The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) underlined that women are playing an increasingly central role in the Kingdom’s industrial sector, with their participation now accounting for 37 per cent of the workforce, totalling more than 42,000 Jordanian women.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Chamber cited its "Women in Industry Facts and Figures" report, prepared by the JCI’s Studies Department, noting that these figures reflect a national trend toward strengthening women’s economic empowerment and integrating female talent across various levels of industrial production.

The report indicated women have achieved a "substantial" presence in industries; with the leather and garment sector leading at 70 per cent, followed by pharmaceuticals and medical supplies at 35 per cent, packaging and chemical industries at 15 per cent, and the food and catering industries at 11 per cent.

In entrepreneurship, more than 1,500 women hold ownership and decision-making positions within industrial establishments. The report indicated that 76.4 per cent of women are partners in these establishments, and 17 per cent contribute between 20 and 30 per cent of company capital, underscoring their growing role as leaders and decision-makers.

The JCI stressed that the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) projects of industrial sectors will generate roughly 72 per cent of future employment opportunities for women, reinforcing the sector’s role as a "key" driver of women’s empowerment and increased economic participation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Chamber reaffirmed its commitment to initiatives that empower working women, business owners, and leaders in the industrial sector through skills development programmes and support for career advancement.

It also continues to promote women’s participation in manufacturing industries and access to decision-making positions, in line with Jordan’s broader goals for comprehensive and sustainable economic development.

