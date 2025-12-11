AMMAN — Jordan’s chemical and cosmetics industries topped the list of industrial sectors by export value during the first nine months of the 2025, followed by the leather and textiles, engineering, and electrical industries, respectively.

According to statistical data issued by the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI), obtained by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, exports from the chemical and cosmetics sector rose by 9 per cent, reaching JD1.448 billion, compared with JD1.329 billion during the same period in 2024.

Exports of the leather and textiles sector reached JD1.312 billion, compared with JD1.305 billion in the same period last year, marking an increase of 0.5 per cent.

Exports of the engineering, electrical and information technology industries rose by 10 per cent, totaling JD1.231 billion, compared with JD1.115 billion in the same period last year.

Exports of the mining industries sector reached JD859 million, compared with JD768 million in the same period last year, reflecting an increase of 12 per cent.

Exports of the food, agricultural and livestock industries increased by 14 per cent, reaching JD665 million, compared with JD583 million in the same period last year.

Exports of the pharmaceutical industries sector reached JD471 million, compared with JD447 million in the same period last year, marking an increase of 9 per cent.

Exports of the plastic and rubber industries rose by 11 per cent, reaching JD139 million, compared with JD126 million in the same period last year.

Exports of the construction industries sector recorded JD136 million, compared with JD72 million in the same period last year, showing an increase of 88 per cent.

Exports of the packaging, paper, cardboard and stationery industries increased by 7 per cent, reaching JD106 million, compared with JD99 million in the same period last year.

By contrast, exports of the wood and furniture industries sector declined by 11 per cent, falling to JD27 million compared with JD30 million last year.

Overall, Jordan’s industrial exports during the first nine months of 2025 reached JD6.393 billion, compared with JD5.874 billion in the same period last year, representing overall growth of 9 per cent.

