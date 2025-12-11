Arab Finance: The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has laid the foundation stone for the Xinmin Glass factory inside Ain Sokhna 360, the integrated industrial city developed by Elsewedy Industrial Development in Sokhna Industrial Zone, as per a statement.

The factory extends over more than 163,000 square meters and involves total investments exceeding $70 million across three phases.

The first phase will begin with more than $30 million in investment.

When fully developed, the facility is planned to produce glassware, Pyrex products, and tableware with an annual capacity of more than 516 million pieces, and is expected to create more than 3,000 jobs.

The authority noted that the plant is one of the industrial projects currently being implemented in the zone, particularly in the manufacturing and glass sectors.

It fits within ongoing efforts to increase industrial production capacity, expand value-added activities, and serve both local and export markets.