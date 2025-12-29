HAMBURG - Jordan's ‍state grains ​buyer has issued an international ⁠tender to purchase up ⁠to 120,000 metric tons ‌of animal feed barley, European traders ⁠said on Monday.

The deadline for price offers is January 7.

Shipment ⁠is sought in ​a series of possible combinations ‍in consignments of 50,000 to ​60,000 tons over March 1-15, March 16-31, April 1-15 and April 16-30.

Jordan has also issued a separate tender to buy 120,000 tons of milling ⁠wheat, closing on ‌January 6 with the same ‌shipment periods.

