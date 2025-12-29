PHOTO
HAMBURG - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Monday.
The deadline for price offers is January 7.
Shipment is sought in a series of possible combinations in consignments of 50,000 to 60,000 tons over March 1-15, March 16-31, April 1-15 and April 16-30.
Jordan has also issued a separate tender to buy 120,000 tons of milling wheat, closing on January 6 with the same shipment periods.
