A consortium lead by a subsidiary of UAE wealth fund ADIA has backed French alternative asset manager Tikehau Capital’s 1billion euro ($1.17 billion) capital raise for its portfolio company Egis.

US-based Apollo S3, along with American private equity firm Neuberger Berman have also invested in Tikehau Capital’s continuation fund for Egis.

Financial details of the investment have not been disclosed.

With €50.6 billion of assets under management, Tikehau Capital initially acquired a control position in Egis in January 2022 from Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations (CDC) through the first vintage of its private equity decarbonisation strategy.

Egis designs, develops and operates smart infrastructure and buildings that address climate change challenges. The company said the capital raise will help with new M&A opportunities, particularly in North America.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com