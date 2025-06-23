Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE's national railway network, has signed a MoU with the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Center (ADPIC) in a move aimed at enhancing strategic alignment, effective planning and co-ordinated execution of infrastructure projects, thereby supporting the UAE capital's broader development objectives.

The collaboration will focus on several key areas, including knowledge exchange for studies, designs, engineering plans, and development strategies related to Etihad Rail's projects.

Under the terms of the agreement, both parties will work to identify potential areas to integrate infrastructure projects, ensuring alignment with Abu Dhabi's five-year capital projects plan, said Etihad Rail in a statement.

Moreover, the MoU aims to foster private sector engagement and investment opportunities around Etihad Rail’s stations and assets. This initiative will drive joint research and innovation in key areas such as urban planning, infrastructure, and project management, ensuring the development of cutting-edge solutions.

Additionally, the MoU seeks to enhance capacity building through the creation of joint training programs, annual knowledge-sharing sessions, and active participation in relevant events, conferences, and forums, said the statement.

These efforts collectively aim to strengthen collaboration, drive innovation, and promote sustainable growth within the rail sector, it stated.

"This collaboration with ADPIC marks a pivotal step forward in our mission to develop world-class railway infrastructure for the UAE, aimed at enhancing the lives of our citizens and communities," remarked Etihad Rail CEO Shadi Malak after signing the deal with ADPIC Director General Maysarah Mahmoud Eid.

It was signed at the recent Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS) 2025 in the presence of Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport.

This MoU, he stated, reflects a shared ambition to deliver integrated, future-ready infrastructure that supports Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a globally competitive, connected, and sustainable capital.

Mahmoud Eid said this strategic partnership with Etihad Rail exemplifies ADPIC's commitment to unified and optimised capital project delivery across Abu Dhabi.

"By aligning our infrastructure planning and governance frameworks, we're ensuring every project contributes meaningfully to national priorities while enhancing budget efficiency," he stated.

"This collaboration will drive private sector participation, strengthen our focus on liveability outcomes, and advance sustainability standards—all critical elements in building a resilient, future-ready Abu Dhabi that improves quality of life for its residents while supporting the Emirate's long-term economic vision," he added.

According to him, the collaboration not only accelerates the delivery of state-of-the-art projects but also establishes a robust framework for sustainable growth and economic diversification.

By leveraging collective expertise and fostering private sector engagement, both entities aim to create a resilient and future-ready infrastructure that will serve as a cornerstone for Abu Dhabi's continued development and stands as a testament to the UAE’s vision of becoming a leading hub for advanced infrastructure and seamless connectivity, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

