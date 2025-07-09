Arab Finance: The Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Osama Rabie met with Thanawat Sirikul, Ambassador of Thailand to Cairo, to discuss joint cooperation in maritime services and logistics, the SCA stated on July 7th.

Rabie welcomed the ambassador and his accompanying delegation, expressing hopes to strengthen economic ties and promote knowledge exchange and technology transfer between the two countries in mutually beneficial sectors.

Moreover, he said that the Suez Canal is undergoing a radical transformation as it broadens its economic activities and diversifies its sources of income.

These include fuel supply, marine rescue, crew replacement, and waste collection, in addition to plans to expand shipbuilding, repair, and maintenance services at the canal’s affiliated shipyards and companies.

Sirikul affirmed Thailand’s interest in deepening cooperation, particularly in port services, canal operations, and training.

He also discussed potential collaboration in maritime tourism, citing the Suez Canal Economic Zone's (SCZone) attractive location and tourism potential.

The ambassador said efforts are underway to boost outbound tourism between Egypt and Thailand in the near future.

Both sides agreed to establish a joint working group to translate the discussions into practical initiatives aimed at fostering bilateral cooperation.

