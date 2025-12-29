Egypt’s Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Kamel Al-Wazir, oversaw the signing of several major cooperation agreements with Djibouti, marking a significant step forward in Egyptian-Djiboutian collaboration in maritime transport, logistics zones, and green energy.

As part of his official visit to Djibouti, Al-Wazir toured the headquarters of the Djibouti Ports and Free Zones Authority (DPFZA), accompanied by Djibouti’s Minister of Infrastructure and Equipment, Hassan Hamad Ibrahim; Chairman of DPFZA, Aboubaker Omar Hadi; Egypt’s Ambassador to Djibouti, Abdelrahman Raafat; President of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, Ismail Abdel Ghaffar; along with senior Egyptian officials and executives from seven leading Egyptian companies specialising in infrastructure and port development.

The visit began with a comprehensive presentation outlining the mandate, key projects, and strategic initiatives of DPFZA, followed by an expanded meeting to review current and future opportunities for cooperation.

Discussions focused on Djibouti’s request for Egyptian expertise in renewable energy projects—including solar and wind power—as well as infrastructure development, road construction and maintenance, and port development. Egyptian companies expressed full readiness to cooperate and contribute to these projects in line with the highest international standards.

During the meeting, Al-Wazir praised the strong historical and brotherly ties between Egypt and Djibouti, stressing Egypt’s commitment to following up on the outcomes of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s visit to Djibouti in April 2025.

He highlighted several tangible results of that visit, including the official inauguration of Banque Misr Djibouti in November 2025 and the recent opening of a solar power station in the village of Omar Kaga in the Arta region.

The talks also reviewed the latest developments related to a previously signed memorandum of understanding between Egypt’s Holding Company for Maritime and Land Transport and DPFZA. The MoU paved the way for Egyptian-led investment alliances to cooperate on projects such as the development of Djibouti’s National Road RN18, renewable energy initiatives, feasibility studies for a wind farm in the International Free Zone, and port expansion projects.

Following the meetings, the Egyptian and Djiboutian delegations conducted field visits to key port and free zone facilities, including the Doraleh Container Terminal, the planned site of a solar power station within the port, and the proposed logistics zone.

At the conclusion of the visit, and in line with the outcomes of the April 2025 presidential visit, Al-Wazir and Minister Hassan Hamad Ibrahim witnessed the signing of three major agreements. These included a terms and conditions agreement for a new multi-purpose terminal project between an Egyptian consortium led by the Holding Company for Maritime and Land Transport and Great Horn Investment Holding; an agreement between the Holding Company, Elsewedy Group, and DPFZA to establish a regional logistics hub within Djibouti’s free zone; and a terms and conditions agreement for the Green Port Solar Project between Elsewedy Electric and the Doraleh Container Terminal operator.

The Green Port Solar Project is regarded as a cornerstone for ensuring sustainable operations at the Doraleh port, aiming to provide clean and stable energy while reducing exposure to global fuel price volatility.

These agreements underscore Egypt’s expanding regional role in infrastructure, logistics, and renewable energy, while reinforcing Djibouti’s position as a strategic gateway for international trade in the Horn of Africa.

