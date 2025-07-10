Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has unveiled a new locally built multi-purpose vessel valued at R120 million, marking a major milestone in its ongoing Marine Fleet Renewal Programme.

The new vessel, named Yarona, was officially christened during a ceremony at Damen Shipyards Cape Town on Monday. Designed to enhance port maintenance, environmental management and operational capacity at the Port of Cape Town, Yarona is set to bolster TNPA’s marine services and pollution control operations.

Multi-functional vessel for port operations

Built by Damen Shipyards Cape Town, the 19.05m vessel features an all-welded steel hull and superstructure for durability in harsh harbour conditions. It has been purpose-built to perform maintenance dredging, remove debris, assist with quay wall repairs, support oil spill response, and carry out fender replacements and lighthouse maintenance.

"Our ability to deliver this vessel is a testament to our mission of building vessels in Africa for Africa. It underscores our commitment to localisation and supplier development, while contributing to job creation and skills development in the local maritime sector," said Sefale Montsi, director at Damen Shipyards Cape Town.

Infrastructure-led growth

Speaking at the christening, Transnet Group chief operating officer, Solly Letsoalo, said the investment forms part of Transnet’s broader infrastructure-led growth strategy.

"At the heart of our Reinvent for Growth Strategy is infrastructure-led growth and a commitment to reliable and efficient operations across our operations. As Transnet, we remain focused on modernising our fleet and ensuring fit-for-purpose infrastructure to meet the needs of our customers and the broader South African economy," Letsoalo said.

The name Yarona, meaning “Ours” in Setswana, was chosen by a TNPA employee through an internal naming competition.

Job creation and local impact

The project created around 18 job opportunities during its 14-month construction period, with a strong focus on involving individuals from previously disadvantaged communities, including youth and women.

Once operational, Yarona will employ three new TNPA crew members in addition to two existing crew from the previous vessel it replaces.

