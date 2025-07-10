RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index (IPI) recorded an increase of 1.5 percent in May 2025 compared to the same month last year. The increase was mainly driven by the rise in mining and quarrying activity, manufacturing activity and water supply, sewerage and waste management and remediation activities, according to the IPI statistics for May 2025 published by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) on Thursday.

The sub-index of mining and quarrying activity increased by 2.1 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. The sub-index of manufacturing activity increased by 0.9 percent, and the sub-index of electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply activity recorded an annual decrease of 7.7 percent. The sub-index of water supply, sewerage and waste management, and remediation activities increased by 15.5 percent. The index of oil activities in May increased by 0.5, while the index of non-oil activities posted an increase of 3.8 percent.

GASTAT publishes the IPI monthly as an economic indicator that reflects changes in the volume of industrial output, calculated from the industrial production survey.

