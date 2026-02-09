Sur – The foundation stone for the Masar waterfront development project in the Al Bar area of Sur will be laid on Wednesday. The RO2mn initiative is aimed at enhancing urban amenities and quality of life in South Sharqiyah through public-private partnership.

The project features a health walkway, dedicated cycling track, children’s play areas and public seating spaces. It also includes the development and servicing of padel courts for investment, alongside restaurants, cafés and commercial kiosks designed to create a vibrant leisure destination.

The ceremony will be held under the patronage of Nasser bin Khamis al Jashmi, Head of Tax Authority.

Aligned with the goals of Oman Vision 2040, the project seeks to establish an integrated urban destination that blends sport, recreation and commercial services, while making optimal use of Sur’s waterfront and enhancing the city’s attractiveness as a lifestyle and tourism hub.

Dr Yahya bin Badr al Maawali, Governor of South Sharqiyah, described the project as a valuable addition to Sur reflecting the governorate’s commitment to developing sustainable public facilities that respond to community needs.

He noted that the Masar project will encourage healthy lifestyles and provide a suitable environment for sporting and recreational activities, while also contributing to local economic activity.

The project falls under a broader initiative being implemented by Oman LNG in cooperation with the governorate across several wilayats to develop waterfronts, walkways and high-quality public spaces.

Maawali added that the governorate will oversee implementation with support from Oman LNG. Construction is scheduled to begin on September 11, 2026 and is expected to take one year to complete.

