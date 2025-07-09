Doha: Mwani Qatar announced that Hamad Port, Qatar's Main Gateway to World Trade, welcomed today MSC CHARLESTON, marking the inaugural voyage of the new direct CHINOOK-CLANGA service by Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).

This milestone highlights the accelerating growth of maritime trade through the port and strengthens Qatar's position as a leading regional logistics hub, in alignment with the Ministry of Transport's strategic plan.

In a statement, Mwani Qatar explained that the new service represents a key strategic development, offering direct weekly sailings to major ports in East Asia and the West Coast of North America.

This improves the flexibility and efficiency of supply chains while supporting Qatar's expanding role in regional and global logistics.

The CHINOOK-CLANGA service links Hamad Port with key international ports including Colombo, Vung Tau, Haiphong, Yantian, Ningbo, Shanghai, Qingdao, Busan, Seattle, Prince Rupert, and Vancouver, providing customers with more diverse and efficient shipping options and strengthening Qatar's direct connections to some of the world's most vital trade centers.

Mwani Qatar welcomed the launch of the new service, noting that this development is part of the ongoing expansion of Hamad Port's maritime connectivity network, which offers direct and indirect shipping services to over 100 ports worldwide.

The company emphasized that the launch of the CHINOOK-CLANGA service, in partnership with MSC, is an important step forward in Hamad Port's journey to establish its presence on the global maritime map. It added that this new route not only broadens the port's international connectivity but also opens new prospects for Qatar’s foreign trade, with positive impacts on the national economy and key sectors.

Mwani Qatar also reaffirmed its commitment to continually developing the port's shipping network and enhancing the port's readiness to accommodate the world's largest vessels through ongoing investments in infrastructure and advanced technologies, all in line with Qatar National Vision 2030's goal of building a diversified, knowledge-based, and innovation-driven economy.

As one of the region's most advanced and largest ports, Hamad Port continues strengthening its position as a major logistics and maritime trade hub. With its modern facilities, efficient operations, and high handling capacity, the port is crucial in maintaining resilient and sustainable supply chains.

The launch of the CHINOOK-CLANGA service is expected to further boost economic ties between Qatar and its global trade partners and underscores the country's strategic approach to adapting to global shipping trends and emerging logistical challenges.

