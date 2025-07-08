Iraq has finished the bulk of the infrastructure of one of the world’s largest container terminals in the Southern Faw Peninsula, a senior port official has said.

The OPEC producer has also completed the construction of a road that will link Al Faw Grand Port to the 1,200-km Development Road, which traverses most of Iraq’s provinces towards the Northern border with Turkey.

The General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI) Director General Farhan Al-Fartousi provided a detailed update on the project during a meeting headed by Transport Minister Abdul Razzak Al-Saadawi on Monday.

He said around 92 percent of the navigational channel and 94 percent of the container yard have been finished, adding that the full delivery of all five berths was completed in November 2024.

He also confirmed that the linking road project has reached 100 percent completion, with discussions ongoing about port management and operation strategies ahead of its opening to global investors.

A ministry statement said the meeting also focused on the detailed design phase of the $17-billion Development Road, with expectations to present a first executable segment to major global firms by the end of this year.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

