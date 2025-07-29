Cairo – The board members of Orascom Construction approved transferring its primary share listing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) while maintaining its secondary listing on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

Subject to the approval of the shareholders and regulatory procedures, the UAE-based company will delist its shares from the Nasdaq Dubai, according to a bourse disclosure.

The dual-listed firm will also relocate from the DIFC to ADGM after obtaining the required approvals and completing the necessary measures.

In the three-month period that ended on 31 March 2025, Orascom Construction logged consolidated net profits worth $27.10 million, an annual drop from $49.80 million.

