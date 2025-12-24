Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed higher on Tuesday by 22.47 points, or 0.21 percent, to reach 10,823.86 points.



During the session, a total of 100,739,087 shares were traded, with a value of QR 290,015,331.041, through 14,390 transactions across all sectors.



The session saw the shares of 36 companies rise, and those of 12 companies decline, while 4 companies maintained their previous closing price.



At the end of the trading session, the market capitalization stood at QR 648,358,395,254.840, compared to QR 646,084,097,910.772 in the previous session.

