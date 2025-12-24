Quantum Investment BV has increased its stake in Edita Food Industries through a block trade valued at EGP 1.26bn, reinforcing investor confidence in the company and in Egypt’s capital markets.

Edita Food Industries announced that Quantum Investment BV, one of its main shareholders, acquired 51.47 million shares at a price of EGP 24.50 per share. The transaction, executed through the block trade mechanism on the Egyptian Exchange, amounted to EGP 1,261,005,543 and enabled the efficient execution of a sizeable investment.

Following the transaction, Quantum’s ownership in Edita increased from 45.07% to 48.75%, highlighting strong confidence in the company’s business fundamentals and long-term value proposition.

The deal also signals renewed investor trust in the resilience of the Egyptian economy, amid ongoing regional and global challenges.

With strengthened backing from a strategic shareholder, Edita said it remains focused on delivering sustained growth, expanding its regional footprint, and capitalising on emerging opportunities across its markets.

Edita Food Industries is one of Egypt’s leading producers of packaged snack foods, with a diversified product portfolio and a growing presence in regional export markets.

