RIYADH — The Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) has called on individual importers of new and used vehicles to ensure their vehicles comply with Saudi standards before shipping them to the Kingdom through the vehicle import service.

SASO offers this service through the electronic “Saber” platform, which enables importers to obtain a vehicle import consignment certificate to ensure compliance of vehicles and motorcycles with relevant technical regulations.

This helps avoid returning non-compliant vehicles to the country of shipment, thereby improving the efficiency of the import process and saving importers time, effort, and money.

