Muscat: Mwasalat, the Asyad Group company, has signed a cooperation programme with Birba to provide dedicated transportation services via hydrogen vehicles for participants and guests of the Green Hydrogen Summit, scheduled to be held at the end of this year in Muscat.

These vehicles will be filled with hydrogen from Shell's green hydrogen production station, in an initiative that supports the Sultanate of Oman's drive towards carbon neutrality and enhances the transition to a sustainable and smart transportation system.

The fourth edition of the Green Hydrogen Summit Oman (GHSO 2025) will be held from December 1–3, 2025. As one of the most prominent regional events in the clean energy sector, the summit will take place under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, in strategic partnership with Hydrogen Oman (Hydrom)—the national entity responsible for advancing the green hydrogen sector in the Sultanate of Oman—and is organized by Birba Energy Services.

Dr. Firas bin Ali Al-Abdwani, Director General of Renewable Energy and Hydrogen at the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, highlighted that hosting the summit reflects Oman’s deep commitment to carbon neutrality and the pivotal role that low-emission hydrogen—especially green hydrogen—will play in achieving this vision. He pointed out that Oman is well-positioned for success, with over 50,000 square kilometers allocated for hydrogen development, comprehensive infrastructure including ports, and a strategic location linking global markets.

The summit is expected to attract over 3,000 participants from across the globe, including decision-makers, developers, investors, and research institutions, reflecting the growing global interest in hydrogen and reinforcing Oman’s position as a regional hub for clean energy exports.

