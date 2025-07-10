Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed comprehensive traffic enhancement works at the intersection of Al Wasl Street and Al Manara Street.

The project involved adding a new lane for vehicles heading from Al Manara Street towards Sheikh Zayed Road, along with introducing a dedicated U-turn Lane for traffic in the same direction, said RTA in a statement.

These improvements are part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to accommodate Dubai’s population growth and urban expansion by upgrading infrastructure in residential areas. The objective is to enhance quality of life, elevate living standards, and improve overall resident satisfaction and well-being.

RTA is pressing ahead with the implementation of its 2025 Traffic Improvement Plan, which focuses on expanding Dubai’s road network, enhancing connectivity across major corridors, and increasing traffic efficiency along routes parallel to Sheikh Zayed Road and in key areas such as Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim, and Al Safa, said the statement.

These efforts align with RTA’s strategy to improve road safety, ensure seamless movement between internal districts, and ease congestion in high-traffic zones.

The improvements at the Al Wasl–Al Manara intersection have increased the number of lanes to three, boosting road capacity by 50%. They have also improved traffic flow and reduced waiting times by up to 30%, it stated.

In addition, the introduction of a dedicated U-turn Lane for vehicles coming from Al Manara Street towards Sheikh Zayed Road has facilitated smoother traffic for vehicles travelling from Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Wasl and Al Manara Streets, cutting waiting times at the intersection by up to 35%.-TradeArabia News Service

