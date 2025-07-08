H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the council meeting on Tuesday morning at the Ruler’s Office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

During the meeting, the council discussed various general topics related to the progress of government work, reviewed public policies of government departments and entities, and examined their roles in achieving the vision and strategy of the emirate of Sharjah.

The council approved a new policy regulating traffic fine discounts in Sharjah. Violators who settle their fines within 60 days of the offense will receive a 35 percent discount, which includes the financial penalty, impoundment period, vehicle storage fees, and any late penalties. If payment is made after 60 days but within one year of the violation, a 25 percent discount will apply to the financial penalty only. The decision also specified that serious traffic violations are excluded from these discounts.

Reaffirming its strong commitment to supporting young entrepreneurs, the council approved exempting a group of entrepreneurial projects supported by the Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (RUWAD) from half of the government fees for two years. This new batch includes 88 projects covering various economic activities and priority sectors, spread across all cities and regions of the emirate.