DUBAI: Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, participated in a trial journey aboard an Etihad Rail passenger train from Al Qudra in Dubai to Al Hilal City Station in Fujairah.

He was accompanied by Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, Major General Ahmed Al Maqoodi, Director General of the Office of the Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, and several senior officers and Etihad Rail officials.

During the journey, Lt. Gen. Dhahi Khalfan was briefed by Emirati professionals on the latest developments of the national railway project, including initial passenger routes set to become operational later this year. These routes will connect Abu Dhabi (Mohamed Bin Zayed City), Dubai (Jumeirah Golf Estates), and Fujairah (Al Hilal City).

He was also briefed on future phases that will expand the network to 11 stations, enhancing connectivity and providing safe and reliable transport services across the Emirates.

Lt. Gen. Dhahi Khalfan praised the project as one of the UAE’s most significant infrastructure initiatives, highlighting its role in supporting economic growth, sustainability, and integrated national transport, in line with the vision of the UAE’s leadership. He noted that Etihad Rail strengthens the UAE’s position as a regional and global logistics hub and embodies the Spirit of the Union.

At the conclusion of the journey, he expressed appreciation to the teams leading the project under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail.

Shadi Malak thanked Lt. Gen. Dhahi Khalfan for his visit, affirming that the project’s progress reflects the leadership’s vision to develop an integrated and sustainable transport system.

The visit also included a tour of the Al Hilal City Passenger Station in Fujairah, where he reviewed construction progress and was briefed on the station’s modern design and strategic location serving key residential and economic areas.