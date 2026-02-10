Muscat – H E Eng Saeed bin Hamood al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, has announced a package of strategic infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and supporting sustainable development across a number of wilayats in the sultanate.

He made the remarks at the Together Forward Forum held on Sunday. A key highlight is the approval of a dedicated committee for the Al Abyad Mountain Road project in the wilayat of Dima Wa Al Taien, signalling the project’s progression toward implementation. The minister said the tender is expected to be awarded in the coming period. Once completed, the road will improve access to mountainous and rural areas, reduce travel times and stimulate local economic activity, particularly in tourism and small and medium enterprises.

The minister also revealed a plan to develop Khor Jarama in Sur with the participation of multiple entities, reflecting a coordinated approach to coastal development. The plan seeks to balance environmental considerations with investments in tourism, services and recreational facilities, while preserving the site’s natural and ecological value.

In addition, a new road project in Ras al Hadd in Sur is in the pipeline. Ras al Hadd, a well-known coastal destination, is expected to benefit from improved road links that will ease movement for residents and visitors and support the area’s tourism-driven economy.

These initiatives underscore the government’s continued efforts to upgrade national infrastructure, promote regional development and align projects with Oman’s broader goals of economic diversification and sustainable growth.

