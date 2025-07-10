UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that the construction of Azizi Central, its contemporary residential development within Al Furjan community in Dubai, is now 57% complete, with its handover scheduled for Q4.

Strategically positioned in one of Dubai’s most rapidly growing residential areas, Azizi Central offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments designed to meet modern lifestyle requirements. The development boasts stylish exteriors and interiors, blending comfort with sophistication, said the developer.

It features a host of amenities, including landscaped walk-in areas, a modern gym, separate pools for adults and children, an outdoor seating area, a BBQ zone, and ample parking facilities.

The development also offers a variety of retail and dining options, catering to everyday needs and leisure preferences, it stated.

Giving a project update, Azizi said work on site is progressing rapidly, with the structure now fully completed and the blockwork and internal plastering now standing at 97% and 95% respectively.

Tiling has reached 18%, while HVAC and MEP installations are advancing at 64% and 53%, it stated.

The Emirati developer said the façade works were 50% complete, while elevator installation stood at 22% completion, and overall finishes at 37%.

Azizi has deployed a total of 414 workers for accelerating the project work, it added.

Group CEO Farhad Azizi said: "We are thrilled with the steady momentum at Azizi Central, our development in the high-growth corridor of Al Furjan. As part of our commitment to timely delivery and exceptional build quality, every phase of construction is being closely supervised to ensure it meets the highest standards."

"Azizi Central is thoughtfully designed to offer a truly elevated lifestyle, combining modern comfort, everyday convenience, and connectivity. We look forward to welcoming our valued homeowners to their new residences by the end of the year," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

