The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani), in partnership with the National Centre for Privatisation and PPP, has signed build-operate-transfer (BOT) contracts worth more than 2.2 billion Saudi riyals ($586 million) for multipurpose cargo terminals at eight major ports across the Kingdom.

The contracts were signed on Monday in the presence of Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and Chairman of Mawani's Board of Directors, according to a Arabic language press statement posted by the Authority.

Under the 20-year concession agreements, Saudi Global Ports (SGP), a part of Singapore-headquartered PSA group will develop, operate, and manage terminals on the East Coast, including:

King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam

Jubail Commercial Port

King Fahd Industrial Port in Jubail

Ras Al Khair Port

SGP currenly operates both deepsea container terminals at King Abdulaziz Port Dammam.

On the West Coast, Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) will handle operations at:

Jeddah Islamic Port

Yanbu Commercial Port

King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu

Jazan Port

RSGT, which operates the container terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port, is a partnership between the Red Sea Gateway Terminal of Saudi Arabia and the Malaysian Mining Company (MMC)

The contracts include investments in modernising terminal infrastructure and equipment. At King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu, upgrades will feature RTG and STS cranes, reach stackers, and new trailer fleets, which is expected to improve truck turnaround times, reduce ship dwell periods, and enhance overall cargo handling efficiency.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

