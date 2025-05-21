Strong domestic demand boosted cement prices in Saudi Arabia in April to its highest level in nearly 12 years, press reports showed on Wednesday.

The price of a 50kg cement bag increased by around one percent year-on-year in April amidst an increase in the prices of other building materials, the Arabic language daily Aleqtisadia said, citing industry sources.

“The increase last month meant that cement prices reached their highest level in 12 years due to a number of reasons, mainly strong demand,” the paper said.

“Other factors include the rise in production costs which affected the price to consumers and the end of a long-standing price war among manufacturers,” it added.

The report showed the price of a 50kg cement bag averaged around 14.5 Saudi riyals ($3.8) and that local demand surged by about 43 percent in April and nearly 13 percent since the start of 2025.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.