Egypt’s Chemicals and Fertilizers Export Council has reported an 18% year-on-year increase in sector exports during the first four months of 2025, with total exports reaching $3.14bn—up from approximately $2.73bn during the same period in 2024.

Fertilizers led the sector’s performance, generating $961m in export revenue, followed by plastics and polymers at $723m. Petrochemicals ranked third with $602m but recorded the highest growth among sub-sectors, surging 58% compared to the previous year.

Turkey emerged as the top importer, purchasing $437m worth of Egyptian chemical and fertilizer products. It was followed by Italy ($396m), Spain ($187m), and Brazil (around $184m).

Regionally, the European Union remained the largest export destination, accounting for 42% of total exports. Arab countries followed with 22%, and Asian markets with 16%.

Khaled Abou El Makarem, Chairperson of the Chemicals and Fertilizers Export Council, said the divs reflect the sector’s resilience and sustained growth despite global economic and geopolitical challenges. He emphasized the need to enhance the competitiveness of Egyptian products and accelerate market diversification—especially in Africa and Latin America.

He added that the upcoming implementation of a new export subsidy rebate program in the second half of 2025 is expected to further stimulate the sector, helping achieve the Council’s target of surpassing $9bn in total exports by year-end.

Executive Director Mohamed Magid echoed these sentiments, highlighting the sector’s strong performance as a testament to its ability to maintain momentum under pressure. He noted that the first-quarter results are a positive indicator of the global competitiveness of Egyptian products, despite ongoing regional conflicts and global economic headwinds that have disrupted fertilizer and petrochemical production worldwide.

Magid also underlined the importance of developing industrial value chains and expanding specialized industries to further strengthen Egypt’s export capabilities and support the state’s broader goals for industrial and trade development.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

