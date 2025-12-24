Egypt and Armenia signed a cooperation protocol on Tuesday to expand bilateral ties across trade, investment, industry, and energy, marking a new phase in economic relations between the two nations.

The agreement was signed at the conclusion of the 6th session of the Egyptian-Armenian Joint Committee for Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation, co-chaired in the New Administrative Capital by Egypt’s Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, and Armenian Minister of Economy, Gevorg Papoyan.

The protocol establishes a framework for increasing bilateral trade, leveraging competitive advantages, and encouraging private-sector alliances. It specifically invites Armenian investment into the Suez Canal Economic Zone, with a focus on logistics and manufacturing, while targeting further cooperation in pharmaceuticals, textiles, renewable energy, and information technology.

“The work of the Joint Committee provides an important platform to translate shared political will into practical initiatives, sustainable partnerships, and measurable outcomes,” Al-Mashat said, noting that while historical ties are strong, economic relations have yet to reach their full potential.

Al-Mashat highlighted that the Egyptian economy is achieving growth driven by structural reforms and the governance of public investments. She identified food security and agricultural technology as priority areas where Egypt seeks to leverage Armenian expertise.

Minister Papoyan stated that the Joint Committee plays a “pivotal role in organising and developing economic relations,” providing an institutional framework to coordinate entities and monitor progress. He added that Armenia is focused on diversifying its economy following the signing of a peace agreement in 2025, which has enhanced stability in the Caucasus region.

The discussions also addressed potential partnerships in higher education, healthcare, and the digitisation of cultural heritage. Both sides emphasised the importance of the private sector in driving sustainable growth and integration into regional value chains.

The committee meeting follows a period of high-level engagement, including the first-ever Egyptian presidential visit to Yerevan in January 2023. During the session, Papoyan extended an invitation to Al-Mashat to attend an investment summit scheduled to be held in Armenia in May 2026.

Participants in the session included representatives from Egypt’s ministries of foreign affairs, electricity, and agriculture, alongside the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI). The Armenian delegation included Ambassador Armen Sarkissian and officials from the ministries of high-tech industry and education.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).