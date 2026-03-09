Arab Finance: otrovato, a subsidiary of Orascom Investment Holding (OIH), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB) to strategically partner on supporting exporters, buyers, distributors, and vendors through integrated trade and banking solutions, with a strong

emphasis on African markets, as per an emailed press release.

This partnership aims to boost trade across Africa and empower businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), by enhancing access to structured financial solutions that support economic growth across the continent.

Accordingly, both parties will work jointly to support Africa’s economic integration by facilitating access to finance, enabling efficient payment solutions, and strengthening cross-border banking infrastructure.

The collaboration is expected to contribute to the development of regional supply chains and support businesses seeking to expand across multiple African markets.

Under the MoU, CIB will act as a preferred banking partner for otrovato’s network of vendors, suppliers, distributors, and buyers, providing an integrated range of financial solutions designed to support both domestic and cross-border trade.

The collaboration will be supported by CIB’s regional capabilities, including its presence in Kenya, enabling clients to benefit from enhanced cross-border banking services.